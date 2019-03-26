|
|
|
THOMPSON, Doreen Isobel. Passed away peacefully on the 23rd of March 2019; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Beryn and Steve, and Phil and Lori. Beloved nana of Kent, Jason, Alysha, Alaina, and the late Ashleigh; and great-nana of Lacey. Many thanks to Sandra and her staff at Lady Elizabeth Resthome for their loving care of our mum. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Thursday the 28th of March at 1:00pm. We encourage everyone to wear bright colors. All communications to Fountains Funerals: 09-2982957
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
