|
|
|
PRIOR, Doreen Elsie. (Formerly of Foxton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay, aged 90 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Nita Prior. Loved aunt of Donald, Karen, Ann, Leonie and John, and Mary. Loved great aunt of Daniel, Jessica, Robert and Joshua. The family would like to sincerely thank Kemp Home staff for their care and support. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Avenue, Titahi Bay on Monday 25 March at 10:00am, followed by a Graveside Service at Foxton Cemetery, Avenue Road, Foxton at 2:30pm. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More