Doreen Cicily May BALL

BALL, Doreen Cicily May. Passed away peacefully on 19 April 2019 after a short illness, aged 93. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roy And Louise and Rob and Christine. Sister and sister-in-law of (the late) Ted and Delyse, Gerald and Jill and Eric and Rosemary. Treasured Nan and Nana of Kerryn and Steven, Nicki and Griff, Kate and Ellice, Jayden, Abby and Ethan. A service will be held at Glenfield Baptist Church on Saturday 27 April 2019 at 11am, followed by a private family burial.(No flowers by request)



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
