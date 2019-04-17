Home

Doreen (McDonald) CAMERON

Doreen (McDonald) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Doreen (nee McDonald). On the 13th of April, 2019, peacefully, aged 87 years. Loved daughter of the late Roy and Hazel McDonald, and sister of the late George. Dearly loved wife of the late Garth for 57 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Christine, Alison and Doc, Blair, Euan and Tarn. Adored Gogo of Olivia, Cameron, Seren and Fraser. A service to commemorate Doreen's life will be held at the Takapuna Methodist Church, Corner Lake Road and Tennyson Avenue, Takapuna, on Monday the 29th of April at 11.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to The National Foundation for the Deaf, PO Box 37729, Parnell, Auckland 1151, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
