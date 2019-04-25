|
|
|
ATKINSON, Doreen. On Wednesday 24th April 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home; aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved Mum of Diane and loved and respected mother inlaw of Ian. Wonderful Nana to Michelle and Richard. Will be sadly missed by all. Thanks to all the staff at Mary Shapley Rest Home for all their loving care of Doreen. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 27th April at 2pm followed by private cremation. Communications to Diane Rau, R.D.2, Whakatane. 3192
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
