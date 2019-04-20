Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora REYNOLDS

Notice Condolences

Dora REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS, Dora. Died on 16 April 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Brian (deceased).Loved mother and mother in law of Barbara and Robert, Paul and Barbara. Cherished sister of Alan. Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Sarah and Jessica. Great grandmother of Ellie, Piper, Hazel, Brooklyn and Braxson. Thank you to the staff of Pinesong for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Dora's life will be held on Wednesday 24 April at 11am Chapel 2, Waikumete Cemetery 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.