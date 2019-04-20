|
REYNOLDS, Dora. Died on 16 April 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Brian (deceased).Loved mother and mother in law of Barbara and Robert, Paul and Barbara. Cherished sister of Alan. Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Sarah and Jessica. Great grandmother of Ellie, Piper, Hazel, Brooklyn and Braxson. Thank you to the staff of Pinesong for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Dora's life will be held on Wednesday 24 April at 11am Chapel 2, Waikumete Cemetery 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
