|
|
|
NEATE, Dora Irene. Passed away peacefully on Friday 12th April 2019, at Bruce McLaren Village. In her 97th year. Loved wife of the late George, and much loved Mum of Peter and Barbara. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loving sister of May Roberts (Uk ) In her 95th year. A service for Dora will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 17th April 2019 at 2-00pm. Private Cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 5347300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More