O'NEILL, Donn (formerly Jeffreys). (12 January 1953 - 15 March 2019). Shirley's much loved husband. Very special Dad to Dean and Jo. Admired father-in-law to Tess and Iain. Adored Poppa of Maddie, Emma, Skye, Caitcheon, Kaylee and Macy. And good friend and mentor to many. Donn passed away peacefully at his home on Friday 15th March 2019, surrounded by family. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 20th March, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hibiscus Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
