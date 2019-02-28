|
ADAMS, Donald Stanley (Don). Born November 13, 1928. Passed away on February 26, 2019. At Maygrove Village Hospital, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of 64 years to the day of Colleen. Father to Dianne and Brian, Stephen (deceased), Mike. Grandad to Brendon and Nicki, Lance and the late Codie. Great Grandad to Indy Rose and Mason. Thank you so much to the wonderful staff at Maygrove Hospital for Don's care during the last 3 weeks. A service for Don will be held on Friday 1st March 2019 at 11.00am at State of Grace, 249 Dairy Flat Highway, Albany (Albany Village).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
