Donald Neal (Don) DEMPSEY

Donald Neal (Don) DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY, Donald Neal, (Don). Passed away at Avonlea Home in Taumarunui. On March 11th 2019, Aged 84 years. Loved husband of Mary and the late Lois Dempsey. Loved father, father-in-law and grandad of Howard, Warren, Suzanne, Isabel, James and their families and brother of Bruce. A Service for Don will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Saturday 16th March at 11am followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to 2352 Oio, Road R D 2 Owhango 3990. Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
