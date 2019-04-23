|
|
|
MORRIS, Donald Lewis (Don). At Waikato Hospital, on 21st April, 2019; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Lois for 60 years. Loved Dad of Peter and Debbie, and Wayne. Loved Grandad of India, Tobias, Jonah and Saul. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 27th April, at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Health Shuttle Thames would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 49, Thames 3540.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More