Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
Donald John RIESTERER

Donald John RIESTERER Notice
RIESTERER, Donald John. QSO, NZCM, JP. 09.11.1930 to 27.02.2019 Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital. Beloved husband of Josie. Father and father in law of Graeme and Nancy, Bryan (dec) and Suzanne, Lyn and Katerina. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Don will be lying at Waiaua Marae until his Funeral Service in St John's Union Church, St John Street, Opotiki on Sunday 3rd March at 11:30am, followed by burial in the Opotiki Cemetery (Waitangi). Hakari will follow at Waiaua Marae. Communications please to the Riesterer Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
