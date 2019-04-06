|
HAYTHORNTHWAITE, Donald John (Don). Born February 28, 1937. Passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved father, husband, and friend to all, passed peacefully with his children by his side in Florence Montana on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Born in Whangarei Don grew up in Avondale before marrying Elizabeth McKain of Mangare in 1959. They moved to Waipu in 1960 where their two sons were born before they left New Zealand in 1967 to live in Samoa. They moved to San Francisco in 1991 but kept their ties with New Zealand for the rest of their lives. Don is survived by his sons Mark (Laura) of Florence Montana and Barry (Steffanie) of Vancouver Washington.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
