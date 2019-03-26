Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Donald James (Don) BOYD

Donald James (Don) BOYD
BOYD, Donald James (Don). 13 October 1929 - 14 March 2019, in his 90th year, peacefully in Marton. Loved father and father in law of Laurine and Dave, Jim, Donald and Nennie, and Robyn and Gavin. Loved Pop of Hannah, Benjamin, Sophie, Jade, Ellie, Joel, and Gemma and his 4 great grandchildren. As per his wishes Don has been cremated. There will be a memorial service at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 18 Morris St, Marton on Saturday 30 March at 2 pm followed by refreshments. Communication to Laurine at 027 2276884 or Robyn at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
