More Obituaries for Donald COLE
Donald James Augarde (Don) COLE

Notice Condolences

Donald James Augarde (Don) COLE Notice
COLE, Donald James Augarde (Don). On March 3, 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei, aged 78 years. Much loved partner of Polly. Loved father of Mostyn, and Nadia Cole. Loved brother of Warren, Russell, and Megan. A service for Don will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm Friday March 8, 2019. Communications to the Cole Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
