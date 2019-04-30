|
|
|
GEORGE, Donald (Don). Passed away suddenly at home on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Terri, loved father of Rebecca, Amanda and Melissa; father-in-law of Todd. Cherished Grandad of Charlotte, Elizabeth, and George. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road , Mount Eden, Auckland on Friday May 3, 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland Will be dearly missed. Davis Funerals Mt Eden 09 638 9026
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More