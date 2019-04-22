|
DAVIDSON, Donald (Don). Born Huntly, Scotland on the 31st August 1933 and died at home in Tokoroa on the 19th April 2019. In his 86th year. Loved and respected husband of the late Margaret. And beloved by Frances. Respected Uncle of Robert Davidson. A Service for Don will be held at the Tokoroa Club Chambers Street on Tuesday, the 23rd of April 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
