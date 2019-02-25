|
GOODER, Donald Allan (Don). 1943 - 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth on 21 February 2019. Precious husband of Ken Robertson. Son of Tim and Aileen (deceased), brother of Jan and John Tubb. Loved father of Haydie, Bronwyn and Claire and their partners Cormac, Richard and James. Uncle of Liz, Matt and Tim. Gramps of Asher, Eleanor, Dotti, Freida, Florence and Esther. So dearly loved. A private cremation has been held. A Simple Cremation Ph 0800 236 236
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
