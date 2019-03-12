Home

RAMSAY, Don George. On Sunday, 10th March 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father of Andrew. Adored grandad of Zara and Flynn. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at All Saints Community Church, 191 Sandwich Road, St Andrews, Hamilton on Thursday 14th March at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Ramsay family C/- P O Box 276, Hamilton 3240 Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
