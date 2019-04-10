|
|
|
LISK, Dirk William. On 8 April 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Odile. Loving father of Zoe, Elza, Sam and father-in-law of Matt. Beloved son of Iwa and the late Jack. Will be sorely missed by his friends and Whanau. By special request please wear Bright Colours. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice Trust Po Box 331-129 Takapuna, Auckland 0740 would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Rangi Team for their care and attention of Dirk. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 12 April at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More