PATEL, Dinu Dajibhai. Passed away surrounded by his family on 2 May 2019 at Auckland Hospital after a short illness, aged 62. Youngest son of Dajibhai Vala and Shantiben (deceased). Brother of Savi, Kamu, Rama and Arvind. Brother-in-law of Bipinhai (deceased), Ramesh and Laxmi. Uncle to Sunil, Sunita, Chetan, Sailesh and Smita. Finally, you can rest in peace. Will be missed by his family. A Service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 4 May at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
