SIONETALI, Dino Misili. At 52 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 4th March 2019. Dearly loved son of John and the late Heather, adored brother of Onelia, David, Melisa and Jason, and much loved uncle and friend to many. We would like to thank the staff at Auckland City Hospital for their care and support of Dino. "We will miss you dearly, be at peace now." A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 7 March at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
