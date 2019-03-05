Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Dino SIONETALI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dino Misili SIONETALI

Notice Condolences

Dino Misili SIONETALI Notice
SIONETALI, Dino Misili. At 52 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 4th March 2019. Dearly loved son of John and the late Heather, adored brother of Onelia, David, Melisa and Jason, and much loved uncle and friend to many. We would like to thank the staff at Auckland City Hospital for their care and support of Dino. "We will miss you dearly, be at peace now." A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 7 March at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.