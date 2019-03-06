|
|
|
HARNETT, Dianne Patricia (nee Jennings). Passed away on March 4, 2019, a few hours short of her 66th birthday. Devoted wife of the late Laurie. Much loved mum to Kerri and Andrew, Aaron and Trina and Nana to Jessica, Jordan, Samantha, Bailey, Callum, Alyssa, Isabella, Riley, Wilson, Ethan and Thea. 'Will be forever missed and never forgotten' A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at 3pm on Friday, March 8 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Mum has requested that everyone wear 'Hawaiian'. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to the Harnett family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
