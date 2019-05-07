Home

Dianne Margaret CARLETON

CARLETON, Dianne Margaret. Passed peacefully on 5 May 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle. Adored Mum of Olivia and Kopa, Danielle, Ronald and Sam. Cherished Nana of the late Dylan , and of Tayla, Connor, Tegan, Irie, Aria and Oliver. Treasured daughter of Joy and the late Jack, and sister of Peter. A service for Dianne will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 10 May at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
