CLARKE, Diane Kay. Peacefully passed away on March 13, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of John. A beloved sister-in-law, auntie, and cherished friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital ICU for their wonderful care of Diane. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday March 18, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Clarke Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
