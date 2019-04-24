Home

Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Diana Sydney (Wilbur-Smith) WILSON

Diana Sydney (Wilbur-Smith) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Diana Sydney (nee Wilbur-Smith). 22 May 1934 - 21 April 2019. Much loved wife of Bob, in their 62nd year. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Fiona and Bishop, Gordon and Margaret, Megs and David, and Bruce (deceased) and Karen. Loving Nana of Holly, Tayla, Josh, and Jamie. In lieu of flowers and in memory of both Diana and Bruce, her family would appreciate donations for Hospice Taranaki, these may be left her service. All messages can be sent to 'The Wilson Family' c/- Jean Sandel, 71 Barrett Road, New Plymouth, 4310. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Monday 29 April 2019 at 11.30am. Followed by a private committal service."She will be sadly missed, but will be in the arms of her son Bruce." Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
