Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Diana Petronella TIPPETT

TIPPETT, Diana Petronella. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 April 2019. Much loved and darling wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Alana and James, Loretta and Jeremy. Treasured oma of Kaleb, Jaxon and the late Bentley; and loved by her many fur-grandchildren. A celebration of Diana's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
