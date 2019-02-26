|
|
|
RAW, Desmond (Des). Passed away peacefully at home on 24th February 2019, aged 81. Loved husband of Jean. Loved father and father in law of Dean, Kerrie and Scott. Cherished Podda (Pop) of Adam, Sean, Finn and Toby (Mr T). Will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. With special thanks to the management and staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. A celebration of Des' life will be held at Takapuna Boating Club, 39 The Strand, Takapuna on Monday 4th March 2019, from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
