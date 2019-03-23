|
BARNES, Derick Fraser. Passed away on Saturday 16 March 2019, after 97 years of living a life full of hard work, laughter and happiness. Dearly beloved wife of Florence and the late Joan Elizabeth (nee Gillanders). Treasured dad to Karen, and Lynette and Clive. Very much loved "Derick'to James and Bex, and Anna and Rory. Great-grandad to Aliyah and Emilie. We were all loved by him equally. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Give a Little" Fund for the victims of the Christchurch Massacre givealittle.co.nz/ cause/christchurch-shooting- victims-fund. A celebration of Derick's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 27th March at 1.30pm. Communication to the Barnes Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
