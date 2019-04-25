Home

BROWNE, Derek Wayne. On 23rd April 2019, after a short battle with cancer, aged 49 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Veronica and dearly loved stepdad and mate of Sevy and Kris. Much loved and cherished beautiful son of Judy and the late Michael. Loved special brother and friend of Kerry and Mary, Melissa and Mark and Leanne and Matt. Special Uncle Derek to his nephews and nieces. Please join us at a service to farewell Derek at 3pm on Friday 26 April in the Piha Domain. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
