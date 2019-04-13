Home

CHURCHES, Derek Bernard. On April 11, 2019 after a very short illness surrounded by all his girls. Dearly loved husband for 46 years of Margaret. Much loved father and grandfather to Mel and Joel, Jaxen, Smith, Aston, Aaryn, Kelda and Waide and Chloe, Hayley, Devon and Arlen. Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that once we shared, miss me, let me go. At Derek's request private cremation. All communications to P O Box 24464 Royal Oak.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
