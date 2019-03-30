Home

ANDERSON, Derek. Peacefully passed away with his greatest love at his side, his adoring wife Betty on 27 March 2019. Much loved dad to Suzanne, Dennis, Daryn, and Janette. Father inlaw to Roy, Trudi, Leah, and Mark. Special poppa to Andrew, Rochelle, Bradley, Lily, Rileigh, Jack, Phoebe, Grace and Amy, great poppa of 3. A service to Celebrate Derek's life will be held at St Andrew's Church 48 Waiora Road, Stanmore Bay on Monday 1 April at 12.30pm followed by private cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
