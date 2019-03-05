|
van der LEE, Maureen. 24 January 1925 - 4 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at Ranburn Rest Home, Waipu, previously of Waiheke Island. Beloved mother of Sue, Jon, Leon, and Jan. Much loved Granny of Hannah, Tobin (deceased), Oliver, Luc, Cristin, Oliver, Ned, and Ella. Great grandmother of Mia, Xander, and Oscar. Much loved mother-in-law and friend to many. Her funeral will be held at the Waipu RSA, Nova Scotia Drive, at 12 noon on Thursday 7th March. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.spcanz/ transformlives would be appreciated. All communcations to [email protected] She will be sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
