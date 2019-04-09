|
BROWN, Rev Denzil James. 93 years. Passed away peacefully on 7 April 2019 at Malvina Major Hospital. Much loved husband of the late Marget. Loving father and father-in-law of Shona Brown and Peter Butt, Simon Brown and Jean Hay-Smith; grandfather and great grandfather of James, Chie and Denzil Jisaka; Oliver Ibbetson and Grace Chuang; and Thomas, Christa, Gordon and Gerald Butt. Denzil's life will be celebrated at St John's in the City, Willis Street, Wellington on Saturday 13 April at 1.30pm. Thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zealandia (Karori Wildlife Sanctuary) would be appreciated. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ Tel. 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
