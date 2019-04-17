|
MEIHANA, Dennise. Passed away surrounded by whanau at home, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mother to Mana, Davina, Dulcie, Annmarie, Justin (Deceased), Pani and David. Adored grandmother to her many mokopuna and great mokopuna. Cheers everybody! Dennise will lay in state at Te Piringatahi o te Maungaarongo Marae, 17-19 Luckens Road, West Harbour. A final funeral service will be held at the Marae at 10am, Thursday 18th April followed by a private cremation at Waikumete Crematorium. For further information, please contact Pani 021 264 6074.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
