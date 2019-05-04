Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Vernon (Vern) HUNTER

Notice Condolences

Dennis Vernon (Vern) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Dennis Vernon (Vern). Passed away at Middlemore Hospital, aged 85, after a bravely fought battle on 2 May 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Bobbie. Loved Dad and father in-law of Stu and Sarah, Marie and Michael, Noeline and James. Adored Grandad to all his grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Vern's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Monday 6 May at 1pm. "A true Gentleman, who kept his wicked sense of humour right to the end."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.