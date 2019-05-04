|
|
|
HUNTER, Dennis Vernon (Vern). Passed away at Middlemore Hospital, aged 85, after a bravely fought battle on 2 May 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Bobbie. Loved Dad and father in-law of Stu and Sarah, Marie and Michael, Noeline and James. Adored Grandad to all his grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Vern's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Monday 6 May at 1pm. "A true Gentleman, who kept his wicked sense of humour right to the end."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
