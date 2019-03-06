Home

Dennis Lawrence REID

Dennis Lawrence REID Notice
REID, Dennis Lawrence. Peacefully on Monday 4th March 2019, after a short battle. Beloved Son of the late Jim and Gwen. Father of Tracy and Aaron. Much loved fianc? of Young. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bev and John and special uncle of Steve and Jo. Will be sadly missed. Rest In Peace. A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Friday 8th March at 1.30pm. A special thank you to all of the staff at Mercy Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
