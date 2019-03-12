|
CULLEN, Dennis Alec. On March 10th 2019 peacefully at Ranburn Rest Home Waipu; aged 65. Dearly loved father and father in law of Andrew and Toni, Fiona, Brendan and Felicity. Loved grandad of Morgan. A memorial service for Dennis will be held in the Waipu Rugby Club, Caledonian Park, St Mary's Road, Waipu at 2pm Friday March 15th 2019. A special thank you to all the staff at Ranburn for the love, care and dedication shown to Dennis. Communications to the 'Cullen Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
