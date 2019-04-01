Home

MEREDITH, Denis Jones. Passed away following a period of illness on 28 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Maria. Loved and adored father of Kesha and Duncan. Much loved Poppa of Luke and Otis. Brother of Syd, Paul, Gwyn, Dilwyn, Cecily and the late Derek. He will be forever in our hearts. A private family ceremony will be held at graveside on Tuesday 2 April, 10.00am at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
