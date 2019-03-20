Home

Denis Alexander Henwood GREEN-THOMPSON

Denis Alexander Henwood GREEN-THOMPSON Notice
GREEN-THOMPSON, Denis Alexander Henwood. On March 18th 2019, peacefully at Radius Rimu Park Rest Home, Whangarei, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora. Loved father of Carol, Irwin, Trevor and Ivan. Father in law of Shaun, Evie, Sylvia, Erica and Claudine. Loved grandfather of his 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Avenue), Kensington, Whangarei on Saturday 23rd March, 2019 at 12 noon followed by private cremation. All communications to the family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei. Phone 09 4322675 or 021943016.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
