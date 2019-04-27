|
|
|
PRESTON, Dene Roslyn. On April 24, 2019 peacefully at home in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Robin, father of Clint and Renata, Korina and Stacy. A service will be held for Dene at the Waimamaku Hall 11am, Saturday 4th May 2019 followed by internment at the Waiotemarama Cemetery. Special thanks to Cathy Beazley, Judith, Donna, Hospice staff, Desi, Venus and Yvonne. Words are few Thoughts are deep Memories of you we shall always keep
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More