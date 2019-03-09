|
KEOGH, Delma Gene. Aged 91 years. Passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019. Much loved wife of the late Bruce Keogh. Mother of Susan and the late Darryl, Paul and Phillip and mother in law of Barry. A dear Nanna of Tara, Blake and Jade and a great Nana of Layla and Ariah. Always a teenager at heart. A service to celebrate Delma's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 12th of March at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Harbour Hospice North Shore for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
