Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Delle (Donaldson) CONNEW

Delle (Donaldson) CONNEW Notice
CONNEW, Delle (nee Donaldson). On 28 March 2019peacefully, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim (Shorty). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Diane and Paul Stephenson, Donald and Eunice, Brian and Eliza. Loved grandma of 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A service for Delle will be held at St. Matthews Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 2 April 2019at 1pm followed by cremation at Newstead. Delle will be lying in state at Brian & Eliza's residence, 82 Karaka Street, Hamilton. Grandma loved colour so we invite you to wear something bright in celebration of Grandma's amazing life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
