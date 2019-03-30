|
CONNEW, Delle (nee Donaldson). On 28 March 2019peacefully, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim (Shorty). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Diane and Paul Stephenson, Donald and Eunice, Brian and Eliza. Loved grandma of 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A service for Delle will be held at St. Matthews Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 2 April 2019at 1pm followed by cremation at Newstead. Delle will be lying in state at Brian & Eliza's residence, 82 Karaka Street, Hamilton. Grandma loved colour so we invite you to wear something bright in celebration of Grandma's amazing life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
