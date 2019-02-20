|
BRUNT, Dean Laurence. Sadly passed on 16 February 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved Son of Polly and the late Theo. Loved Brother of Natalie and Mike and brother-in-law of Nick and Lorena. Loved Uncle to Ally, Maddie, Lana, Jordan, Tina, Tejano and Great Uncle to Theo. A celebration of Dean's life will be held at Noon on Monday 25 February 2019 at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications to Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
