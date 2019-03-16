|
|
|
van de KLEUT, Steven. Passed away suddenly on 10 March 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Tymia for 66 years. Cherished Dad of Steve; Jan and Chris; Connie and Steve. Much loved granddad of Melissa and Aaron. Already missed. A service for Steve will be held at the Troup Chapel of Davis Papatoetoe, 110 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 18 March at 1.00 pm. Our absolute gratitude to the team at Middlemore Hospital who have been amazing during this difficult time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
