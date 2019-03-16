Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DE VAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DE KLEUT Steven VAN

Notice Condolences

DE KLEUT Steven VAN Notice
van de KLEUT, Steven. Passed away suddenly on 10 March 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Tymia for 66 years. Cherished Dad of Steve; Jan and Chris; Connie and Steve. Much loved granddad of Melissa and Aaron. Already missed. A service for Steve will be held at the Troup Chapel of Davis Papatoetoe, 110 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 18 March at 1.00 pm. Our absolute gratitude to the team at Middlemore Hospital who have been amazing during this difficult time.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.