PRESTON, Dawn. Peacefully on the 13th April 2019 at Rangiura Home, surrounded by her whanau . Aged 83 years. Devoted wife of the late Clive. Adored and loving Mama to David and Kerry, Carolyn and Des, Steve and Steph. Cherished Nan and great Nanny to all her mokopuna. "Moe mai ra e te Whaea" A Service for Dawn will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit street Taupo on Tuesday, the 16th of April at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
