MADDEN, Dawn Orme. Passed away on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at Middlemore Hospital in her 80th year. Loved wife of Ian. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Sean and Kim and mother of Sarah. Grandmother of Harrison, Xavier and Basil. Thanks to the Doctors and staff of Middlemore for their care. A funeral service for Dawn will be held at Purewa Cemetery, All Saints Chapel 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 23rd April at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
