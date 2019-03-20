|
SPENCER, Dawn May (nee Gissing). Left us peacefully after a short stay at Selwyn Oaks Private Hospital on Monday 18th March 2019 surrorounded by the girls she loved. Late of Manurewa and long time resident of Longford Park Village, Takanini. Loved mother of Sheryl, Glenys and the late Helen. Loved friend of Donalee, loved Dawnie to the late Gary and mother in law of Paul Dovey. Specially loved nana of Melissa and Michaela and best nana Dawn to Stella, Boston, Rocco and Kelsie. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 261 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 21st March at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Totara Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
