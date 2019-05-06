Resources More Obituaries for Dawn JOHNSTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dawn Irene (Loveday) JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences JOHNSTON, Dawn Irene (nee Loveday). Sunrise: 31 August 1943. Sundown: 3 May 2019. With aching hearts and much sadness, we wish to let our family and friends know Dawn slipped away in such a naturally beautifully serene way so typical of the graceful person she was throughout life. The struggle is over and now at peace. Even in death you still had the film star looks and beautiful smile that melted hearts. Dearly loved wife to Del, an inseparable couple, devoted and loving mother and mother in law to Saara and Joe, Philip and Farah. Dawn selflessly gave so much of herself to others and neither asked for or expected anything in return. An Honorary Rotarian recognised by Rotary International as a multiple Paul Harris Fellow honouree. Also a long time member of Inner Wheel International Womens Organisation and recognised by them as an Honoured Active Member. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to all the many, many people locally and worldwide who during the past 23 months visited, sent messages, phone calls, cards, emails, texts, gifts, baking, walked the journey, held her hand, massaged her body and kept her company. You were her daily dose of Vitamin F. A very special expression of eternal gratitude to the nurses and management at Dove Hospice and St Andrews. Donations in Dawn's name to Dove Hospice 207a Riddell Road Glendowie, Auckland 1071. Dawn was a ray of sunshine and will be affectionally remembered. Embroidery, handcrafts, flowers, colour were all part of her identity and her wish was for you to please wear bright colours at her service. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland 2013. State of Grace East 095270366 Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices