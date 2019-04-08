Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
HEWSON, Dawn (nee Rowe). 29 January 1926 - 7 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at Taupo Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in- law of the late Grant and Gill, Brett and Wendy and Rachel and Robert Kereopa. Much loved Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Dawn will be held 2.00 pm, Wednesday 10 April 2019 at the St Andrew's Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Zealand Red Cross would be much appreciated and can be left at Dawn's service or sent to New Zealand Red Cross - Supporter Services, PO Box 12140, Thorndon, Wellington 6144.. All communications C/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
